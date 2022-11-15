Mumbai: CBI court extends judicial custody of former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh for 14 days

Anil Deshmukh | PTI

CBI court has extended the judicial custody of former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh for 14 days, in the corruption case.

The 71-year-old NCP leader was arrested in November last year in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail.

The Bombay High Court in October granted bail to Deshmukh in an alleged money laundering case.

Earlier, Param Bir Singh had alleged that Deshmukh, the then state home minister, had directed police personnel to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in the city.

Deshmukh refuted the allegations, but had to step down from his post after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to register a case against him.

