The Bombay High Court is expected to hear a petition filed by BJP leader Narayan Rane seeking quashing of an FIR filed in Dhule against him for a remark against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. It was in connection with this FIR filed by a Shiv Sena worker that he had been arrested and later released on bail. The remark had created a stir as Rane had said that he would have slapped the CM for not knowing how many years it has been since India gained independence.



Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 06:56 AM IST