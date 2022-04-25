Mumbai: Bombay HC reserves order in pleas opposing cycle track at Powai lake

The Bombay High Court on Monday reserved the order in the petitions filed by two students of IIT Bombay – Omkar Supekar and Abhishek Tripathi – challenging the construction of the cycle track at Powai Lake contending that it was in violation of the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules.

Earlier, the HC had stayed the construction of the controversial cycle track which is being undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to the PIL, the location of the proposed project is a “notified wet land”. The plea contends, “Thus, there can’t be any reclamation. However, the BMC has already started with its work. This reclamation would inevitably have the worst impact on Powai lake.”

however, the BMC has refuted the claim made in the PIL, saying that it is a man-made reservoir and not a designated wetland. Hence, it did not flout wetland norms. Besides, the corporation said the project was in public interest.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 09:28 PM IST