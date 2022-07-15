Mumbai: Bombay HC grants bail to 2006 Aurangabad arms haul case convict

File Photo

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to Bilal Ahmed who was convicted in the 2006 Aurangabad arms haul case. Ahmed was convicted under various provisions of the UAPA, IPC, and Explosive Substances Act, and was sentenced to life imprisonment. He has already undergone 16 years of custody.

On July 28, 2016, a Special MCOCA Court found 12 accused, including LeT operative and 26/11 plotter Sayed Zabiuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal, guilty of the offence. Eight others were acquitted in the case.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had in May 2006 seized 43kg of RDX, 50 hand grenades,16 AK-47 rifles and over 3,000 live bullets from Chandaud in Aurangabad, Central Maharashtra.