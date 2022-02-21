Mumbai: Bombay HC dismisses BJP's PIL challenging BMC’s notification on delimitation

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging notification issued by BMC Commissioner for delimitation or changing of boundaries of 236 electoral wards for the coming civic elections.

Members of BJP and MNS have filed a PIL in the HC, challenging notification issued by BMC Commissioner for delimitation or changing of boundaries of 236 electoral wards for the coming civic elections.

This is a developing story

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 12:22 PM IST