Mumbai: Bombay HC asks govt to reply to suo moto plea on girl students who have to row boat and pass through forest to reach school

The Bombay high court on Friday sought reply from the Maharashtra government on a public interest litigation (PIL) on the plight of girl students from a village in Satara who themselves have to daily row a boat across the Koyna Dam to reach their school 4 km away.

On January 31, the HC took suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a news report. The court on Friday appointed advocate Sanjeev Kadam to assist the court and file a proper petition.

The news report, telecast last month highlighted that girl students from village Khirvandi, in Satara have to undertake “adventurous journey” by boat and then through forest, to reach a nearby school.

The news item further stated that though certain school in the State were closed due to pandemic situation, the students of Khirvandi village are attending the school by taking this daily routine.

While taking suo moto cognizance, the HC had said that laudable object of the motto ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ can be achieved only by “providing a safe passage and a friendly atmosphere and environment for the girl children by the State”.

Asking the Maharashtra government to step in, the HC has said in its order: “Needless to state that the State Government can take all measures to provide necessary assistance to the children of Khirvandi village of Javali Taluka of District Satara.”

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 09:43 PM IST