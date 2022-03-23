e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 05:34 PM IST

Mumbai Bank fraud: Sessions Court reserves order till 25th March on anticipatory bail application of BJP leader Pravin Darekar

FPJ Web Desk
Pravin Darekar | PTI

A Sessions Court on Wednesday reserved its order till 25th March on anticipatory bail application of BJP leader Pravin Darekar in the alleged forging of documents to contest Mumbai Bank election.

His interim protection from arrest to continue till 25th March, the court said.

