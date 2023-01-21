​Mumbai: After AIIMS, CBI wants defence doctors to examine builder Avinash Bhosale

Avinash Bhosale | File Photo

After a special court refused to entertain the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) plea that experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, examine Pune-based builder Avinash Bhosale in custody in a money laundering case, the agency on Friday sought that Army, Navy or Air Force doctors examine him as it is not satisfied with the report of JJ hospital.

Mr Bhosale is an accused in the CBI’s parallel case too. The builder has been at St George Hospital since October last. Last week, the CBI had sought that a medical board be constituted to assess his health condition and know the exact illness. The court had permitted its officers to visit the hospital and collect case reports. The hospital had opined that his initial hospitalisation was needed and further too is required.

The CBI had filed another plea and contended that his ailments were “general” in nature and found the reasons cited by the hospital’s dean for further hospitalisation as questionable and sought that a medical board of doctors from AIIMS be constituted to examine him.

On Friday, the court noted that the dean said in a report that on Wednesday, Mr Bhosale had a fall in the bathroom due to giddiness and it is in his best interest to remain in the hospital. The CBI’s prosecutor argued that it had written to the dean and asked if Mr Bhosale could be treated in jail and a report received on Thursday, was silent on the aspect.

The court recorded that the CBI prosecutor is not satisfied with the dean’s report and does not want doctors of JJ Hospital or St George Hospital to be part of a medical board that will be constituted to examine him.

Special judge MG Deshpande asked the prosecutor how he could disbelieve the report. “You will have to prove that the board is captured by the accused. If you have any allegations, make them on affidavit,” the court told the agency’s prosecutor. The court adjourned the matter to Jan 25 for the CBI to provide a list of defence doctors who it suggests could examine the builder.

