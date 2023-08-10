Mumbai: Advocate Manjusha Ajay Deshpande Appointed New Additional Judge Of Bombay HC

Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai: The Central government on Thursday cleared the appointment of advocate Manjusha Ajay Deshpande as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court.

Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Meghwal announced through his social media handle regarding Deshpande’s appointment.

Deshpande’s name was recommended on July 18 this year by the Supreme Court Collegium headed by the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. Her name was recommended after noting that she is a competent lawyer well versed in several branches of law, particularly in constitutional and service matters.

In September 26, 2022, the Bombay High Court Collegium led by then Chief Justice Dipankar Datta recommended Deshpande's name to the SC Collegium.

However, the SC Collegium, on May 2, deferred the decision on the recommendation and sought a report from then Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) of Bombay HC Sanjay V Gangapurwala (who is now CJ of Madras HC) following certain issues flagged by the Union Department of Justice.

Then ACJ submitted a report on May 10 after discussing the matter with his colleagues at the Aurangabad bench.

After considering the report, the SC Collegium recommended her name to the Central government, which cleared her name for elevation on Thursday.

Bombay HC is the 2nd largest high court in India

At present, the Bombay High Court functions with 66 judges as against the sanctioned strength of 94. There are a total of 10 women judges at the principal bench of Mumbai and benches at Aurangabad and Nagpur. Bombay HC is the second largest in the country after the Allahabad High Court.

The SC Collegium , while recommending her name, said, “In our assessment, the candidate is a competent lawyer.” It noted that Deshpande has been practising law since 1991 for over 32 years and is well versed in several branches of law, particularly in constitutional and service matters. Deshpande also worked on the panel of government lawyers since 2013.

“The elevation of the candidate would add to the representation of women on the Bench of the High Court of Bombay particularly amongst women lawyers practising before the Bench at Aurangabad. Keeping in view the above aspects and on considering the proposal for her elevation, the Collegium is of the considered opinion that Smt. Manjusha Ajay Deshpande is fit and suitable for appointment as a Judge of the High Court of Bombay,” the resolution reads.

