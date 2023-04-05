Mumbai: 87, including 10 minors, booked for illegal racing on Western Express Highway | Photo: Representative Image

The Mumbai police arrested 77 people around midnight hours on Monday for conducting illegal racing, placing bets and endangering lives on the Western Express Highway (WEH). The police said that this strict crackdown was launched against bikers after several cases of rash driving have being reported through social media.

Working on a tip-off, on Monday night, the Kherwadi police along with the traffic police took strict action against bikers from the Bandra east area. The police received information that around midnight bikers from Bandra east will be riding their bikes dangerously and conducting illegal races at the WEH.

48 bikes seized by police

A team of police officials immediately beefed up the security on the highway and observed a nakabandi. The police officials waited in anticipation, and around 2 am the bikers were heard heading towards them. The police swung into action and apprehended the bikers. A total of around 48 bikes were seized by the police in the operation and as many as 87 riders were booked by the police, out of which 10 were minors.

The police investigations revealed that some of those who were involved in the illegal bike racing were also allegedly involved in placing bets on the races, making the illegal race more competitive and dangerous. Hence strict action was taken against the culprits, the police said.

Police: Bikers endanger lives of others by such activities

"With their act, these bikers were not only endangering their lives but also putting the lives of other motorists and passersby under risk. This crackdown was highly necessary to bring in discipline among the miscreants," said Rajendra Mulik, Senior Police inspector, Kherwadi Police Station.

"The bikers were booked under relevant sections of the IPC, Gambling Act and the Motor Vehicle Act. Further investigations in the matter are being done," the official added.

Accused persons told to pay fine

The accused persons were produced in court on Tuesday and were told to pay a fine of ₹10,000 each.

According to Madhu Poplai, secretary of the Pali Hill residents association, the youth involved in such acts are completely fearless and have no value for their own lives or of others around them. "Such rash riding can not only be dangerous for the people driving but also for the people walking near the roads. Such crackdowns by the police should not be a one-time thing, it should be done regularly and at random places at random time."

Accused to do community service

Regarding the punishment for the accused persons, Poplai added saying, "These youth should not be allowed to pay a fine and leave, they should be made to do community service in hospitals, old age homes, etc, where they will learn the pain of others and begin to value life."

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police had on Sunday arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly performing a dangerous stunt on a bike along with two girls sitting on it. A video of his stunt had gone viral on social media platforms after which the police registered a case in the matter and had launched a manhunt to nab the suspect.