Mumbai: 4-day judicial custody for man riding AC local with fake pass | File Photo

Virar resident Narayan Kumar, 28, who was caught by Western Railway tickets checking staff on Jan 5 for travelling with a fake pass in an AC local train was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Tuesday.

“During a special checking drive, he was asked to show his ticket. He showed a pass which seemed fake laminated in plastic." said a WR official, adding that initially, he was not ready to open the lamination.

“Initially, he had claimed that he purchased the fake pass from a shop in Virar. Later, he changed the statement and said that he purchased the pass from a person near the ticket counters at Virar,” said an official of the Government railway police (GRP). He added that Kumar kept changing his statement frequently and that they are looking to nab the person who sold him the pass.

“The police team went to investigate at the spot where Kumar claims he purchased the pass but there are no CCTV cameras in the area so they were not able to identify the man who sold the pass,” said the official.