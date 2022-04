Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte arrested on Apr 8 for instigating MSRTC workers for a protest outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s residence, has approached the sessions court for bail. He has claimed bail on the grounds that the case was not made out against him as he was not at the protest site and also that it is politically motivated. He was denied bail by a Girgaum magistrate court last week.The application is listed before the court today. (Apr 21).



Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 08:44 PM IST