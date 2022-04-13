MSRTC Protest: 14 days judicial custody for Adv Gunaratna Sadavarte

Girgaon court has remanded Adv Gunaratna Sadavarte in 14 days of judicial custody in connection with a protest outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence here last week.

Meanwhile, Sadawarte's wife Jayashree Patil has also been made a wanted accused in the case for allegedly instigating the protest.

Police on Sunday conducted searches at the residence of lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte who was arrested in connection with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers' protest outside the Mumbai residence of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar.

The attack on Sharad Pawar's residence took place on April 8, when a group of state transport workers tried to enter his residence and held a protest by hurling stones and slippers at his place.

(With inputs from agecnies)

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 04:57 PM IST