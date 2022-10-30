Mira-Bhayandar: Irate lawyers seek completion of languishing Court building work on Mira Road

The RCC structure is 90 percent completed. However, it still awaits completion and final touches | File

Mira-Bhayandar: Lawyers in the twin-city launched a peaceful agitation to register their protest against the inordinate delay in the completion of the lingering court building work in the Hatkesh area of Mira Road.

The protest was held near the under-construction court premises on Sunday, under the aegis of the Advocates Welfare Association (AWA-Mira Bhayandar).

More than eight years after the government gave its nod in 2013 for setting up the First-Class Judicial Magistrate and Civil Judge (junior division) court to address legal issues, the RCC structure is 90 percent completed. However, it still awaits completion and final touches, including, interiors, furniture, fixture, electrical and other residual work for the past more than four years.

This is apart from initiating construction work of housing units to accommodate magistrates and other infra facilities in the 4,200 square meter land, which is stuck, apparently due to lack of budgetary allocation. So far, more than Rs 12 crore has been spent on the project.

“It’s not only about the legal fraternity, scores of litigants and police personnel from the region are forced to travel all the way to Thane to attend civil and criminal cases. The population of the twin-city has already crossed 15 lakh and the court is very much needed. Our association has written to the chief minister, law ministry and other concerned departments. We want the court to be operational at the earliest,” said Advocate H R Sharma.

“This was just a symbolic protest. If the government does not give a positive response we will not only seek judicial intervention by filing a writ petition but also intensify the agitation if need arises," said Advocate Shahid Anwar.

Notably, the erstwhile rural policing apparatus has been elevated to commissionerate status, by combining Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai Virar in 2020. Presently, 16 police stations are covered under the jurisdiction of the MBVV police.

With thousands of crimes registered each year, the rapid development of the twin-cities compared to other regions in the district has put immense pressure on the available resources.

Moreover, cops are compelled to drive through the busy roads and highways with suspects and accused to produce them before the court in Thane. The association has written to the chief minister and law minister seeking their intervention to resolve the issue.