Mental Healthcare Act: Bombay HC asks to separate issues being dealt by Supreme Court

The Bombay high court said on Tuesday that it will deal with issues not before the Supreme Court while hearing a PIL by city psychiatrist Dr Harish Shetty to implement the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017.

A division bench of Justices SS Shinde and Sarang Kotwal then asked Shetty’s advocate, Pranati Mehra, to separate the issues in the PIL from those before the SC.

“Segregate issues pending before the Supreme Court and here. It may not be proper on our part (to hear issues being dealt by SC),’’ said justice Shinde.

Shetty had filed the PIL highlighting the plight of several patients who have to languish in the mental hospitals/ institutions even after they are cured since their families refuses to take them back.

Advocate general (AG) informed the court that a contempt petition is pending in the SC for non-compliance of SC directions in 2016 related to mental health and the apex is monitoring the compliance.

Although AG said that the government was not taking it adversarial stand, Mehra said the SC's order on State's compliance does not speak of reintegrating patients with their families.

HC has kept the PIL for further hearing in June.

