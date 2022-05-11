Marital rape: Delhi High Court delivers split verdict

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court, hearing a batch of petitions demanding the criminalisation of marital rape, delivered a split verdict, owing to a two-judge bench.

A Division Bench comprising of Justices Rajiv Shakdher and C Hari Shankar is delivered the split verdict.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher opined that Marital Rape is violative of the Constitution. However, Justice C Hari Shanker upheld the validity of Section 376 B and 198 B.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher pointed to Exception 2 to Section 375 IPC , which exempts a husband from the offence of rape for forcible sex with wife, as unconstitutional.

"The impugned provisions exception 2 to S375, 198B of the code insofar as they concern thr husband having sexual intercourse are violative of article 14, 19, 21 and therefore struck down," he said.

Justice Hari Shankar, however, said that he did not agree with Justice Rajiv Shakdher. He held that Exception 2 to Section 375 does not violate the Constitution as it is based on intelligible different.

Owing to a split verdict, the marital rape case will be referred to a three-judge bench.

HC says the issue is a substantial question of law. "We grant leave to appeal," the bench said.

The case was prompted by petitions which have challenged Exception 2 to Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which exempts non-consensual sex between husband and wife from the ambit of rape.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 02:48 PM IST