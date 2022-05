The Delhi High Court shall be passing verdict on criminalisation of maritatal rape tomorrow, May 11.

Delhi High Court to pass verdict on marital rape criminalisation tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/PmVG6MVLoY — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 07:05 PM IST