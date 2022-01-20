FPJ Legal: Ex-Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh's judicial custody extended by another 14 days

Maharashtra's ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's judicial custody extended by another 14 days. He was arrested by ED on November 2nd, 2021 in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations against him. He is currently lodged at Arthur road jail in Mumbai, reported ANI

Earlier on Tuesday, a special court here rejected a plea filed by former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh seeking default bail in an alleged money laundering case.

In his application, Deshmukh contended that the special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases did not take cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the ED before remanding him in further judicial custody.

Therefore, he was entitled to bail by `default' (on technical grounds), he said.

The ED opposed the plea saying the charge sheet had been filed within stipulated time.

Special Judge R N Rokade rejected the NCP leader's plea.

