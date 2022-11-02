Magistrate issues summons to Iqbal Chahal, Sitaram Kunte and Suresh Kakani for vaccine-related restrictions

Representative Image | PTI

A metropolitan magistrate has issued summons to municipal commissioner Iqbal Chahal, former chief secretary Sitaram Kunte and former additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani in a complaint filed by one Ambar Koiri for allegedly issuing orders that discriminated between vaccinated and unvaccinated citizens.

Koiri, member of citizen’s movement group, had filed a complaint with the metropolitan court at Mulund against Kunte, Chahal and Kakani seeking issuance of “non bailable arrest warrants” and criminal action against the trio.

The complaint, filed through advocate Ishwarlal Agarwal, seeks action against the three for bringing unlawful vaccine mandates for various places, including travelling in local train, with ulterior motive to give wrongful profit to vaccine companies and being responsible for alleged vaccine related deaths.

“The present complaint is being filed for taking action against the accused persons for the commission of offences of willful disregard and defiance of the guidelines issued by the National Authority under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, with ulterior motive to give wrongful benefit to the vaccine companies and to put the life of the complainant and others in danger,” the plea said.

Emphasizing on the Constitution of India and various judgments of the Supreme Court, the complaint states that there is no difference between vaccinated and non-vaccinated people.

“The vaccinated people can get corona, they can spread infection and they can die due to corona. Vaccinated people can also be a super spreader,” he contends in the plea.

The plea further contends that all accused acted in conspiracy with each other and violated the fundamental rights of many citizens, including him.

Koiri has sought that action be initiated against the three under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including cheating and criminal conspiracy; and Disaster Management Act.