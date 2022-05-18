Madhya Pradesh: Supreme Court allows OBC reservation in local body polls, says State Home Minister

Bhopal: State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said here on Wednesday the Supreme Court allowed the OBC reservation in local bodies polls and it was a great victory of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh.

Thanking the Supreme Court as well as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Mishra said, “Our government has won. Our hard work paid off. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, we met legal experts and presented our point with facts before the Hon'ble Supreme Court.”

He said that the Congress had committed a sin by going to the court to stop OBC reservations in the elections.

”We went to the court to hold elections with OBC reservation. Truth ultimately prevailed. Now we are going to hold elections with OBC reservation,” said the home minister.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 12:18 PM IST