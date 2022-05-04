Loudspeaker Row: Rana couple released on bail

A special court on Wednesday granted bail to independent legislator couple MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana arrested in connection with the Hanuman Chalisa recital row.

Among bail conditions is that they must not address media on the subject and be available for investigation upon a 24-hour notice by the police.

Claiming bail the Ranas had said in their common bail application that their arrests were made under pressure and due to political vendetta. The prosecution had opposed relief to them and said that they had used the hymn as a weapon and intended to disturb the law and order situation.

The couple was arrested on 23 April after they threatened to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside chief minister Uddhav Theckeray’s residence Matoshree in Bandra. They were produced before a magistrate court in Bandra the next day by the police for further interrogation. The court had remanded them in judicial custody instead. They had applied for bail the same day, which the court had kept for hearing on Apr 29. The following day, the couple had moved the sessions court with a common bail plea. On the same day, they had approached the Bombay High court for quashing the FIR against them, which the HC had rejected.

The duo was booked under IPC Sec 124A (sedition) and Sec 153A (promoting enmity between different groups). Another FIR has also been registered against them under IPC Sec 353 (assault or criminal force on public servant to deter from performing duty).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 11:30 AM IST