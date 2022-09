Ashish Mishra | ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh Government on a plea filed by Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, challenging Allahabad High Court's decision which denied bail to him in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

