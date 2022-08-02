Kurla land owner’s claim false shows RTI: Nawab Malik

Nawab Malik | Salman Ansari

As per an RTI response, the allegation of Kurla land owner Munira Plumber is false that her power of attorney (PoA) in the name of Salim Patel which was used to sell the land to NCP leader Nawab Malik was a forged one. This was submitted before a special court during the bail hearing of Malik who has been in judicial custody since his arrest in February this year.

The RTI response showed that the document was an authenticated one, and the court was informed.

The PoA is the supplementary one that was purportedly entered into in 1999. As per Plumber’s statement to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), she had made a PoA in the name of Patel in March 1999 so that he could remove encroachments on the land. As per this, he could not sell the land without her consent or consultation. The second one was allegedly one forged which enabled him to sell the land.

It was submitted during the bail hearing that sub-registrar’s office had responded that the supplementary one was an authenticated and registered one. The court was told that the ED was aware of this, but had not brought the facts before the court.

A plumber had claimed in her statement that except for the first PoA dated March 12, 1999, she had not signed any other document of PoA authorizing the sale of the property. She claimed that a fraud had been committed against her and that she was not aware that the land had been sold until 2021 when she learnt about it from media reports.

