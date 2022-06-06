KK death: Three cases filed in Calcutta HC demanding CBI probe | Photo: Instagram

Kolkata: Lawyer Soumya Subhra Roy moved Calcutta High Court demanding a CBI probe over the death of Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK.

A total of three cases were filed in the High Court.

According to Roy, a CBI probe is needed to figure out the ‘negligence’ led to the death of the Bollywood singer.

“There are several police stations near Nazrul Manch but why was the police inactive? Was the administration of Nazrul Manch also inactive? There are several questions that need to be ascertained for which CBI inquiry is needed to probe KK’s death. High Court should also showcause all those who were associated with the programme,” said Roy.

Meanwhile, another lawyer Sayan Banerjee claimed that there is no students’ union in Gurudas College since 2018 and filed a case in Calcutta High Court in public interest.

“How was the money spent and the passes issued under the name of students’ union when there is no students’ union in Gurudas College since 2018. HC should probe,” said Banerjee.

BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that if any lawyer moves the court then it is an ‘individual’s call’ as the death of the Bollywood singer is a ‘sad’ incident.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen claimed that BJP is playing ‘vulture politics’ over the death of the singer who died out of cardiac arrest.

However, according to Calcutta High Court sources, the hearing of all the cases will be held in the ongoing week.