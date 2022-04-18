Karnataka: Hookah only in separate enclosure in eatery, orders HC

The Karnataka High Court recently directed the police not to harass a restaurant for having a hookah bar which allows customers to smoke hookah, reports Bar and Bench. Single-judge Justice SG Pandit also said that smoking of hookah in the restaurant should be permitted only in separate earmarked space in the restaurant, so that other customers are not inconvenienced. The court also made it clear that customers at the restaurant should not be allowed to use ganja, marijuana etc under the guise of smoking hookah. "... under the guise of smoking hookah, customers at the petitioner restaurant cannot be allowed to use ganja, marijuana, etc.

That apart, smoking of hookah should not cause inconvenience to other customers, since smoking having been prohibited in public places, an exclusive area with separate enclosure requires to be reserved for the hookah bar," the order passed by the court stated. Hence, while under the guise of inspection, the jurisdictional police should not harass the restaurant, the police is free to inspect the premises at periodical intervals with notice to the petitioner, if necessary, the court ordered. The court was hearing a petition by Soho Pub and Grill - a restaurant in which customers are allowed to smoke hookah - alleging that the respondent-police were interfering with their lawful business

