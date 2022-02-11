Karnataka Hijab Row: Will take up matter at appropriate time, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has said that it is watching what is happening in Karnataka and in the hearing before the High Court, with respect to the Hijab row.

The top court also asked lawyers to not make it a national-level issue and said that it will interfere at an appropriate time.

A plea was moved in the Supreme Court on Friday challenging the Karnataka High Court's interim order directing students not to insist on wearing religious attire till the matter is decided.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 11:07 AM IST