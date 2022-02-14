Karnataka HC strikes down state's online gambling law; calls it 'unconstitutional'

The Karnataka High Court on Monday struck down the state's recent online gambling law, terming it unconstitutional.

The move comes as a relief to skill-based gaming firms that had shut down operations in the state.

The ban on online gaming came into effect in Karnataka with the state government notifying the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Act, 2021, in October this year. The Act banned all formats of online games involving wagering, betting and gambling of all nature and forms in the state.

The ban came at a time when the Indian Premier League (IPL) was in progress. A number of online gaming companies are dependent on the IPL as it brings a significant chunk of the revenue.

According to the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IMAI), there are 92 gaming companies registered in Bengaluru which employ over 4,000 people and have, in the last three years alone, attracted 3,000 crore in investments.

The online gaming industry, which boomed during the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown, is set to grow from 360 million gamers to 510 million by 2022, according to a 2021 report by the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) and Ernst and Young (EY).

The report adds that 85 per cent of these are mobile gamers. It also estimates that online real money game players are expected to grow from 80 million in 2020 to 150 million by 2023. The sector touched $1 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $2 billion by 2023.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 12:22 PM IST