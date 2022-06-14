Justice Sadhana Jadhav bid adieu to Bombay HC after a decade

Justice Sadhana S Jadhav, on Monday bid adieu to the Bombay HC. | PTI

Bombay High Court Justice is currently facing acute shortage of judges with over 11 judges retiring this year, while two senior judges have been recommended for elevation as Chief Justices of other High Courts.

Justice Sadhana Jadhav retires

A total of 11 judges were lined up for retirement this year and no new appointments are made. Justice Sadhana S Jadhav, on Monday, June 13, bid adieu to the Bombay HC where she presided as a Judge for over a decade.

Justice Jadhav hailed from Solapur where she completed her schooling from St Joseph's high school. She earned her law degree from Symbiosis college, which is located in Pune.

During her tenure at the Bombay HC, Justice Jadhav has made several landmark judgements, including the observations of the trends of false rape cases being filed on allegations that the man had promised to marry the woman. One of her other landmark judgement came in the appeal against conviction and death sentence confirmation of an accused in the Shakti Mills gangrape case.

2 senior judges recommended for elevation as Chief Justices

Three more judges are retiring within two months, while others are to follow. The other two senior judges, namely- Justice SS Shinde and Justice AA Sayed have been recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium as Chief Justices of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh High Courts respectively. Both of them are awaiting notification of appointment by the Union Law and Justice Ministry.