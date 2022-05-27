Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur of J&K and Ladakh HC transferred to Bombay HC | FPJ

A three-member Supreme Court collegium comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices UU Lalit and AM Khanwilkar, which deals with transfer/repatriation/elevation of judges of high courts has recommended the transfer of the six judges.

Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur has been transferred from the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court to the Bombay High Court.

Last week, the Supreme Court collegium had recommended elevation of five new Chief Justices to various High Courts including two judges from the Bombay High Court.

Justice Amjad Sayed and Justice SS Shinde of the Bombay HC were elevated as the Chief Justices of the Himachal Pradesh And Rajasthan respectively.

On Friday, the other judges to be transferred include Justice Purushaindra Kumar Gaurav from Madhya Pradesh High Court to Delhi High Court and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah from Andhra Pradesh High Court to Patna High Court.

Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash has been transferred from the Orissa High Court to Calcutta High Court and Justice Subhasis Talapatra has been transferred from the Tripura High Court to the Orissa High Court.

Justice Lanusungkum Jamir has been transferred from the Manipur High Court to the Gauhati High Court.