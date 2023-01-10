Judiciary not weak, cannot be intimidated: Retired justice Gangopadhyay |

Kolkata: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High court on Tuesday said that some sections of people are trying to ‘intimidate’ the judiciary in West Bengal.

Referring to (retd) Justice Ashok Ganguly of Supreme Court, the Calcutta High Court Justice said that the judiciary of the country is not that ‘weak that can be terrorized’

“In my 23 years as an advocate and five years as a judge I have never seen such a situation in the state like this. This is a clear attempt to terrorize the judiciary. Those responsible for this should be tracked and action should be taken against them,” said Gangopadhyay also mentioning that he is not pointing fingers towards any political party.

Gangopadhyay’s comment comes a day after a section of lawyers blocked the bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha of Calcutta High court. Posters slamming Mantha were also put up outside his residence following which a political slugfest started in the city.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Justice Mantha had issued suo moto Rule of Contempt against those who were blocking his Court.