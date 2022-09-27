Judiciary must regain its lost glory: Justice Madan Lokur

Justice (retd) Madan Lokur |

The judiciary needs a systemic change, former Supreme Court (SC) judge, Justice Madan Lokur said at the 12th foundation day celebration of the Pune International Centre (PIC) at YASHADA. Justice Lokur was delivering the foundation day lecture – 'Rise and Shine: Judiciary and Transforming Justice Delivery' – to mark the occasion.

Justice Lokur said that today our judiciary has dug itself in a hole, but it can come out of it. Post the emergency, public interest litigation, access to justice and the Lok Adalat have helped regain honour of the top court to the extent that it began to be called as the people's court and the most powerful court in the world. “We should be proud of it,” he said.

He added that today's challenges – including pendency of cases, unfilled vacancies, the appointment of judges, a large number of constitutional cases in cold storage and curtailed freedom of speech – are different from earlier ones.

“The judiciary must introspect and bring about a systemic change, undertake transformation and regain its turf,” he said.