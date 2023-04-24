Jail’s ‘rice, pav’ not suitable for diabetes; dismissed Mumbai cop Vaze seeks home food again | file pic

Mumbai: Dismissed policeman Sachin Vaze in custody in the Antilia security threat and a related murder case has told a special court that despite its directions to Taloja prison authorities to provide him appropriate food for his diabetic condition, the food is such that his diabetes is not under control.

In an application made before the special court on Monday, the former policeman has said that the high level of diabetes has not affected his eyes and that he is at risk of losing his vision due to glaucoma. Glaucoma is a chronic eye condition that can lead to silent and irreparable vision loss. He said injections have been administered in one of his eyes to prevent further deterioration of his sight.

Soft diet was prescribed by JJ hospital

The jail is serving him Dal rice and pav as informed to the court by Taloja jail as per requirement of soft diet prescribed by the JJ hospital authorities, it had said. Vaze said the hospital doctors have strictly advised against having rice and pav.

Vaze had been permitted home food after he underwent open heart surgery for cardiac problems. The home food facility had been extended, but in Aug last year, the court had rejected his plea for further extension of the facility based on the jail administration’s submissions that they are providing appropriate food as per hospital prescription. Vaze said in his plea that he was taken to the hospital’s eye specialist on April 13 and the doctor had advised jail superintendent to provide Vaze “strict diabetic diet”.

Vaze said the prison administration would not be able to provide a specialized diet as per requirement and the worsening of his health can only be prevented by permitting him home food facility. The court has called for the response of the jail administration on the plea.