'If parents can buy children gear, they can buy water as well': Bombay High Court on PIL for water, toilet facilities in cricket grounds

Noting that there were more serious issues to be dealt with like ensuring that every village has water, the Bombay High Court on Thursday rapped an advocate, who also played district level cricket, seeking directions against Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) and civic bodies for hygiene facilities like toilets, water and medical assistance on all public grounds.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MS Karnik remarked that “cricket was not our game” and the priority would be to ensure there is water in villages. The court even asked the petitioner-advocate, who argued in person, whether bodies like MCA and BCCI would come under the definition of state wherein the court can passed directions against it in a public interest litigation (PIL).

Bigger issues

CJ Datta said: “Do you know Aurangabad gets water once a week. Why don't you bring water from your home? You want to play cricket which is not our original game from India. First, let us ensure villages in Maharashtra get water.”

The HC was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Rahul Tiwari, who was a professional cricket player and had participated in various state and district level tournaments. He said that when one books a public ground for practice, one is required to “pay a fee to the civic body or to the sports association” under whose jurisdiction the ground falls.

Passing buck

Tiwari argued that both, MCA and BCCI, are passing the buck and that it was their statutory duty to provide these facilities. Even dressing rooms should've been provided, he said.

“Are these not luxuries? Many villages are not getting water. You are fortunate your parents can buy jazzy cricket bats, abdomen guards...If they can buy you all these, they can buy litres and litres of water,” said CJ Datta adding, “Don't try to gain popularity by filing these PILs. If you are a cricketer go play well. Manage these things yourself.”

The judges even pointed out it was hearing pleas concerning people’s fundamental right to live, unauthorised constructions, Chiplun floods… despite these, the court was hearing this matter (Tiwari’s PIL).

The court questioned Tiwari whether he had performed his fundamental duties under Article 51A of the Constitution of India. The article lists certain duties a citizen must perform for India, including protecting the sovereignty and integrity of our nation, protecting our nation and provide national services when required, protecting the environment, etc.

CJ Datta asked: “What have you done for the people of Aurangabad, the chief asked, adding that this was at the bottom of the list for the government.”

During the last hearing in the PIL before a division bench comprising justices AK Menon and MS Karnik, the judges had observed that the facilities should be provided. The HC has asked the BCCI, MCA and civic bodies to file their replies.

“Your next big star might come from a public ground. So many bright children are playing on public grounds,” justice Menon had remarked.