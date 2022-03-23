'Husband not ruler of wife's body & mind': Karnataka High Court on marital rape

In a ground-breaking judgement, the Karnataka High Court rejected a petition filed by a husband seeking to drop charges of rape, reported The Live Law.

The court observed, “A man is a man; an act is an act; rape is a rape, be it performed by a man the “husband” on the woman “wife”." It also noted that the husband not ruler of wife's body and mind.

At present, the Indian laws grants exception to husbands under the Indian rape law.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 07:27 PM IST