Hijab row: Students contend in Karnataka High Court, ask 'where is the law prohibiting headscarves'

Amid the ongoing row over Hijab, students barred from using hijab contended in the Karnataka High Court on Monday saying there is no law that prohibits the use of headscarves in educational institutions

According to NDTV report. Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, who appeared on the behalf of the students, said hijab is protected under the religious freedoms granted by the Constitution and no college development body is equipped to take a call on whether it can be banned in view of public order violation.

Contending that hijab has been made mandatory by the Islamic scripture of Holy Quran, Kamat said, "We need not go to any other authority and this will be protected under Article 25".

Muslim girls wearing headscarves are not hurting anyone, he said, pointing out that religious freedoms can be barred only when it interferes with public order.

The hijab row had started last month after students at a school in Udupi refused to ditch the headscarves despite requests from teachers. Five students then went to court. As protests spread, schools and colleges were closed for three days and security measures were amped up in and around Bengaluru.

Later, the judge hearing the case, referred it to a larger bench and in a contentious interim order, ruled last week that schools and colleges could reopen but no religious clothing, including hijabs, would be allowed.

A government order last week had left it to colleges to take a call on whether to allow hijab.

Kamat told the bench led by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and comprising Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice JM Khazi that colleges are not competent to take a call on public order and it was the duty of the state to do so. In this case, the state, he said, has abdicated its duty.

Even Kendriya Vidyalayas permit Hijab of same uniform colour, Mr Kamat pointed out. "Kendriya Vidyalayas even today they permit by a notification, that even though they have a uniform, Muslim girls are permitted to wear a headscarf of the uniform colour," he said.

The hearing in the matter will resume tomorrow afternoon, the court said.

