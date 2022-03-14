Hijab row: Karnataka High Court to pronounce judgment in matter tomorrow

The Karnataka High will declare its verdict tomorrow on the hijab ban issue, which set off a huge controversy in the state earlier this year. The court in its interim order had said the uniform prescribed by the schools and colleges should be followed till the disposal of the case.

The students had contended that there is no law that prohibits the use of headscarves in educational institutions.

The row had started in January as students at a school in Udupi refused to remove headscarves and stop their use despite requests from teachers. Five students then went to court.

Karnataka High Court to pronounce judgment in Hijab row case tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/NIhB0ib2CE — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022

Some students claimed that they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

Following this, students of different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles.

The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

