Hema Upadhyay - Haresh Bhambani double murder case: Court issues warrant against Chintan Upadhyay, keeps it pending

A sessions court in Dindoshi conducting the trial in the Hema Upadhyay - Haresh Bhambani double murder case, on Friday issued a non-bailable warrant against accused artist Chintan Upadhyay. On Friday, a prosecution witness was present and so was the prosecutor and other advocates, but Chintan and his advocate were not.

The court noted that in their absence the testimony of the witness cannot be recorded. It noted further that the case is a time bound one on directions of the Supreme Court and issued a non-bailable warrant against Chintan.

Later in the day, Chintan’s advocate appeared before the court and filed an application for cancellation of the warrant. The court then passed an order keeping the warrant pending, on the assurance of the advocate that Chintan would remain present on the next date of the trial, Aug 19.