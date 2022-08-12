e-Paper Get App

Hema Upadhyay - Haresh Bhambani double murder case: Court issues warrant against Chintan Upadhyay, keeps it pending

The court noted that in their absence the testimony of the witness cannot be recorded.

Bhavna UchilUpdated: Friday, August 12, 2022, 09:30 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

A sessions court in Dindoshi conducting the trial in the Hema Upadhyay - Haresh Bhambani double murder case, on Friday issued a non-bailable warrant against accused artist Chintan Upadhyay. On Friday, a prosecution witness was present and so was the prosecutor and other advocates, but Chintan and his advocate were not.

The court noted that in their absence the testimony of the witness cannot be recorded. It noted further that the case is a time bound one on directions of the Supreme Court and issued a non-bailable warrant against Chintan.

Later in the day, Chintan’s advocate appeared before the court and filed an application for cancellation of the warrant. The court then passed an order keeping the warrant pending, on the assurance of the advocate that Chintan would remain present on the next date of the trial, Aug 19.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeLegalHema Upadhyay - Haresh Bhambani double murder case: Court issues warrant against Chintan Upadhyay, keeps it pending

RECENT STORIES

50 years old father of an illegal church held for molestation in Nerul

50 years old father of an illegal church held for molestation in Nerul

3rd Vande Bharat train leaves factory for final trials; likely to be introduced on Mumbai-Ahmedabad...

3rd Vande Bharat train leaves factory for final trials; likely to be introduced on Mumbai-Ahmedabad...

WATCH: Author Salman Rushdie stabbed in the neck at New York event

WATCH: Author Salman Rushdie stabbed in the neck at New York event

Mumbai: Shinde camp to build new Sena Bhavan at Dadar to checkmate Thackeray faction

Mumbai: Shinde camp to build new Sena Bhavan at Dadar to checkmate Thackeray faction

Watch video: Coast guard officials rescue 5 crew members of distressed Switzerland-flagged yatch...

Watch video: Coast guard officials rescue 5 crew members of distressed Switzerland-flagged yatch...