HDIL case: Bombay HC directs shifting of Rakesh Wadhwan from private hospital to KEM Hospital

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed that Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) director Rakesh Wadhwan be transferred to King Edward Memorial Hospital (KEM Hospital) from Kokilaben Ambani Hospital where he underwent a surgery for pacemaker implantation.

Justice Anuja Prabhudessai directed that Wadhwan be shifted to the BMC-run KEM hospital after the doctors from the private hospital said that he was fit to be shifted.

He was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) for his alleged role in the multi-crore money laundering scam involving Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank.

Wadhwan had initially filed an application seeking interim bail so he could get admitted under the supervision of Dr Prashant Nair at the private hospital for adequate medical care and post-operative recovery at his own expense in addition to any bail conditions.

On February 3, the HC had permitted to transfer Wadhwan to a private hospital for six weeks to undergo surgery under escort. The HC had then extended his stay at the private hospital for two more weeks. The HC had also called for a report from Wadhwan’s doctor on the status of his health and whether he would be for to be shifted back to the BMC run hospital.

On Thursday, Wadhwan’s advocate, Niranjan Mundargi, sought that he be permitted to stay at the private hospital for some more days as he suffers from various comorbidities and other ailments.

Mundargi further submitted that they were not pressing for his bail at the moment.

However, ED counsel Hiten Venegaonkar submitted a report by the doctors of Kokilaben Ambani Hospital which said that Wadhwan’s successfully undergone the procedure for which he was admitted.

Based on the medical report, the HC has directed that Wadhwan be shifted back to KEM Hospital.

The HC has asked the dean of KEM Hospital to then decide whether he was fit to be shifted back to jail.

Recently, the special CBI court had directed that another HDIL director, Dheeraj Wadhwan, be shifted to state-run JJ Hospital observing that he had played fraud on another court while availing the order in June last year by suppressing that the CBI court had already rejected his plea for private hospital admission.

Dheeraj has challenged this order before the HC which is pending.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 09:30 PM IST