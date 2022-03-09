HC rejects police inspectors bail plea in extortion from angadias case

The Bombay High Court (HC) on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail application of police inspector Om Wangate in connection with extortion from angadias or traditional courier services. Wangate along with two officers from L T Marg police have been booked for allegedly demanding extortion from angadias, they have also named Saurabh Tripathi, DCP zone 2 for his involvement.

Following the offence was registered the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai crime branch which has taken over the probe had arrested API Nitin Kadam and PSI Samadhan Jamdade the same day the First Information Report was registered however Wangate remained elusive. Wangate moved to HC demanding ABA on Friday which gave him interim relief until Wednesday when the matter was kept for hearing. the CIU had also recorded Wangate's statement on Monday and Tuesday when he had the interim relief.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 10:40 PM IST