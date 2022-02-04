Haryana moves Supreme Court against order to halt 75% locals' jobs quota

New Delhi: The government of Haryana has challenged in Supreme Court the order to halt 75 per cent quota in private jobs for locals, NDTV reported. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had on Thursday halted the reservation.

In its petition, the state government said that the high court gave its decision after a hearing of just one and a half minute. It also says that the lawyer representing the state was not heard in the court.

The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, was passed in November 2021. The act had come into effect on January 15 this year.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 11:14 AM IST