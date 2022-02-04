e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 1,49,394 new COVID-19 cases, 1072 deaths in the last 24 hours
Advertisement

Legal

Updated on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 11:14 AM IST

Haryana moves Supreme Court against order to halt 75% locals' jobs quota

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had on Thursday halted the reservation.
FPJ Web Desk
Supreme Court of India | Photo: Representative Image

Supreme Court of India | Photo: Representative Image

Advertisement

New Delhi: The government of Haryana has challenged in Supreme Court the order to halt 75 per cent quota in private jobs for locals, NDTV reported. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had on Thursday halted the reservation.

In its petition, the state government said that the high court gave its decision after a hearing of just one and a half minute. It also says that the lawyer representing the state was not heard in the court.

The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, was passed in November 2021. The act had come into effect on January 15 this year.

ALSO READ

HC stops Haryana's job quota for now, major relief for private sector HC stops Haryana's job quota for now, major relief for private sector

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 11:14 AM IST
Advertisement