HC stops Haryana's job quota for now, major relief for private sector

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday put a hold on Haryana's 75 per cent quota in private jobs for locals. The court has also sought a reply from the state government, NDTV reported.

The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, had come into effect in January this year. The act applied to jobs providing a maximum gross monthly salary or wages of Rupees 30,000.

The state government had last year said the said Act will also apply to employers of private sector companies, trusts, societies, limited liability partnership firms and any person who employs ten or more people on wages, salary or other remuneration for the purpose of manufacturing, carrying on business or rendering any service in the state of Haryana.

State Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala had said it will open new opportunity of employment for thousands of youth.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 01:26 PM IST