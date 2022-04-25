Hanuman chalisa row: Navneet Rana, Ravi Rana move Bombay HC seeking cancellation of FIR against them

Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana have moved the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of the FIR registered against them, reported news agency ANI.

"Amravati MP Navneet Rana & husband MLA Ravi Rana approach the Bombay High Court; their petition for cancellation of FIRs against them have been filed," Mumbai Police offficials told news agency ANI.

On Sunday, a Mumbai court remanded independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana in 14-day judicial custody, a day after they were arrested in connection with their announcement to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence.

The Ranas were booked under Sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 135 of the Mumbai Police Act (violation of prohibitory orders of police), officials earlier said.

On Saturday, a row erupted when Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana stated that the couple plans to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree', the private residence of Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray. Following this, Shiv Sena workers protested outside the residence of Navneet and Ravi Rana waving flags with the aim to prevent them from reaching the Chief Minister's residence.

