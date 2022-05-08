Hanuman Chalisa Row: MVA Govt to challenge bail granted to Navneet and Ravi Rana ceiling contempt of court

Rana couple had made such statements that amounted to contempt of court resulting in a breach of conditions for bail, special public prosecutor

After discharged from hospital, Navneet Rana challenges CM Uddhav Thackeray to contest elections from any constituency against her

Former mayor Kishori Padnekar lashes out at Navneet Rana for targeting the CM

Amid scathing attack against the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the state government after their arrest and release from jail in connection with the Hanuman Chalisa row, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is expected to file a Contempt of Court plea against MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana for violation of the bail order conditions. While granting the bail, the court had, "Accused shall not address the press on any subjects related to the Hanuman Chalisa recital case." Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat said the state government will move the court for the cancellation of bail granted to the Ranas.

Gharat added that the petition to cancel the bail will be submitted to the Sessions court on Monday. Navneet and Ravi Rana walked out of jail, a day after being granted bail on May 4.

MP Navneet Rana spoke to the media after being discharged from the Lilavati Hospital. She said, "I challenge Uddhav Thackeray to contest elections from any constituency and I will contest against you and show you what woman power is."

Similarly, Ravi Rana also criticised the state government and alleged that his wife Navneet Rana was not attended to when she complained of health issues and requested hospitalisation. ‘’If reciting Hanuman Chalisa is a crime, then I am ready to be in jail for ten years,’’ she said.

"This one woman will stand in front of you and will respond to your unfair fight. My voice won’t be suppressed", Navneet Rana said. Providing details of her current health condition, Rana said, "I suffered from atrocities. My back injury has become a major issue. I only requested the doctor to discharge me today but the doctor didn't want to".

Shiv Sena spokesperson and former mayor Kishori Pednekar lashed out at Navneet Rana claiming that her attack against the CM was meant to create a riot-like situation in Mumbai. ‘’Without criticising Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and Sharad Pawar she knows she cannot get publicity,’’ she noted.

Meanwhile, Gharat said the couple had violated the conditions of the bail granted and, hence, the state government will be challenging the same. He further said the Ranas had made such statements that amounted to contempt of court resulting in a breach of conditions for bail.

Further, the Mumbai Police has said that her media address was a violation of her bail conditions, adding that they would approach the court on Monday.

The Rana couple was arrested by the Mumbai Police last month following their public declaration of reciting the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra. Navneet was lodged in Byculla women's prison while Ravi Rana was in Taloja jail.

Even though the Rana couple had eventually dropped their plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Thackeray's residence, the Mumbai Police had registered an FIR against them on charges of sedition and promoting enmity.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 08:41 PM IST