Hanuman Chalisa row: Arrest made under pressure, out of political vendetta, say Ranas in bail plea

Independent legislator couple MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana arrested in the Hanuman Chalisa recital row, on Monday approached the sessions court for bail stating in their common application that their arrests were made under pressure and out of political vendetta.

They have withdrawn their bail applications before a Bandra magistrate court that were to be heard on Friday. The court had remanded them in judicial custody on Sunday. Their pleas filed before the sessions court stated that their arrests were made under pressure, in a high-handed manner, unnecessarily out of political opposition and vendetta and in the absence of any reason or justification. Further, that the arrest was made in a hasty manner without any investigation.

The registration of the FIR against them is “completely arbitrary” they said and done with “malafide intention”. In an application filed through advocate Rizwan Merchant, they said that even a single day of further incarceration would amount to travesty of justice. The government cannot afford to be hypersensitive, nor impervious to criticism, they added.

The application further stated that the police had acted on the directions of the present state mechanism and applied the draconian provision of sedition against them, only with the intention to suppress their freedom of speech and expression. They did not intend to incite any violence or cause any public disorder, they said and contended that by no stretch of imagination, their act of calling to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the CM’s residence can be said to constitute offence of sedition.

The MP said that the Mumbai police had issued notice to her and she had complied with the direction of police and had not stepped outside her residence. The call cannot be said to be calculated to promote feelings of enmity and hatred, she contended and hence the provision of Sec 153A of IPC (promoting enmity between different groups) is not attracted, the plea contended. It was made for the purpose of eliciting popular support and considering its effect, no serious note needed to be taken, their application said. The bail plea is expected to be heard today.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 07:00 AM IST