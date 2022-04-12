Hanskhali rape-murder: West Bengal govt submits report to Calcutta High Court

Kolkata: State government on Tuesday submitted the report on Hanskhali rape incident to Calcutta High Court.

According to High Court sources, the state had informed that the body of the deceased had been cremated including the clothes that she was wearing during the alleged incident leading to ‘lack’ of evidence.

“The probe is on but there is lack of much evidence as the body is cremated without any autopsy or DNA test,” said the court sources.

On the other hand after the state police had arrested another person in connection to this incident, Children Commission who had also taken up the probe after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s instruction had also claimed that the state police is doing ‘good’ job and also that due to ‘lack’ of much evidences the probe might take a long time.

Meanwhile, LoP Suvendu Adhikari along with 12 BJP MLAs went to meet the victim's family.

“The Chief Minister should immediately come and apologize to the deceased girl’s parents. The culprits should be immediately arrested. Whatever help the family of the girl wants BJP will offer them. If needed we will talk to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide central security to them as their lives are also in danger. If necessary we will also arrange for a big lawyer for them,” said Adhikari.

Slamming the Chief Minister’s comment that why people lodged police complaints five days after the girl died, Adhikari said that the parents of the dead girl claimed that the TMC supporters had ‘threatened’ them and asked them to be ‘silent’.

It can be noted that on Monday Chief Minister Mamata Baneacrjee also claimed that it has to be ascertained that whether there was ‘love affair’, ‘rape’ or ‘pregnancy’ behind the incident.

Rubbishing the Chief Minister’s claim, the mother of the deceased girl said that her daughter was ‘not’ pregnant.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh claimed that due to ‘shameful’ attitude and comments, people of Nandigram didn’t vote for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who also visited the house of the dead girl demanded CBI probe.

“We never accepted why Chief Minister always advocate for the thieves, rapist and murders. The police are mentally tormenting the parents of the dead girl. TMC is involved in every untoward incident. Even if the family doesn’t want to, Congress will file a PIL and demand a CBI probe in it,” claimed Chowdhury.

However, taking to Twitter, Governor Jadgdeep Dhankhar said, “Criminal Investigation in shameful rape #Hanskhali leading to victim death is tainted & compromised when people in authority & constitutional position indicate judgmental stance. This against the law approach scuttles fair & independent probe as police are forced to toe such line.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 08:13 PM IST