Gyanvapi mosque survey: Advocate-Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra removed from his post; court grants two days time to submit survey report

In the latest development in the Gyanvapi Masjid Mosque case, the Varanasi court on Tuesday ordered removal of advocate-Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra from his post appointed by the court.

Additionally, the court has also granted two days time to submit the report, Assistant Court Commissioner Ajay Pratap Singh said.

"Court has granted two days time to submit the report. He (Advocate-Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra) was not cooperating," Ajay Pratap Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The court-appointed special Commission had today sought a two-day time to submit the survey report of the Gyanvapi mosque.

Earlier today, assistant court commissioner, Ajay Pratap Singh had said, "The survey lasted for three days from May 14-16. Only 50 per cent report is ready, not complete yet. This is why we will not be able to produce it before the court today. We will seek 3-4 days' time from court." Further, Special Commissioner Advocate Vishal Singh, who earlier claimed that the report would be submitted in time, has now sought a minimum of two days to prepare a Commission report on the matter.

The three-day-long court-monitored videography survey of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi concluded on Monday.

As the survey was completed, the Hindu petitioner in the case, Sohan Lal Arya on Monday claimed that the committee found a Shivling at the complex. Arya, who accompanied the court commission for the mosque survey, said that they have found "conclusive evidence".

The Supreme Court will be hearing the plea seeking a stay on the survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi today.

The SC bench, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, will hear the plea of the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee on Tuesday. The survey was conducted in accordance with the Varanasi Civil Court's order to continue the survey despite objections from the mosque authorities.

Further, the President of the Hindu Sena, Vishnu Gupta on Tuesday filed an intervention application seeking directions for dismissal of the petition filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Management Committee challenging the videographic survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex, which was adjacent to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 04:52 PM IST