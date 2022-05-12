Gyanvapi Masjid case: Varanasi court orders to conduct video survey of mosque by May 17

In the latest development in Gyanvapi Masjid case, Varanasi court on Thursday ordered to conduct a video survey of mosque before May 17.

Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, representing Hindu petitioners in court, said, "The Commission to submit report by May 17 before the court."

The court also heard on a plea by the Gyanvapi mosque management committee (Anjuman Intezamiya Masjid) seeking removal of Ajay Kumar Mishra as the court commissioner for the survey where-in it refused removal of the court commissioner adding that two more lawyers have been appointed as commissioners to accompany Ajay Mishra.

The survey started last Friday but has not been fully completed because of a dispute over videography inside the mosque. The caretaker committee of the Gyanvapi mosque and its lawyers have said they are opposed to any videography inside the mosque.

Meanwhile, joint secretary of Anjuman Intezamiya Masjid Syed Mohammad Yasin told PTI that there is barricading all around Gyanvapi Masjid and the Hindu side is talking about videography of the two basements located beneath the mosque by opening them.

The counsel for the mosque management committee had earlier contended that the court had not given any order to do the videography inside the mosque but to do it only till the 'chabutra' (courtyard) outside the barricades enclosing the mosque area.

