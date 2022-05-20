e-Paper Get App
Gyanvapi case: SC gives three suggestions to Varanasi civil court to 'protect interests of all parties', says district and not trial judge should hear case

The interim order on protecting the supposed 'shivling' in the mosque can continue for now, top court says.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 03:50 PM IST

The short and succinct Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, (PWA) has been reduced to a chimera by stoking controversy over the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute. | File Photo
New Delhi: The Supreme court on Friday, while hearing the Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque, gave three suggestions to Varanasi civil court to safeguard the interests of all parties'.

The Supreme Court, while hearing the Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque today, said it won't comment on the merits of the case and that the interim order (on protecting the supposed 'shivling' in the mosque) can continue for now.

"This is a complex and sensitive matter. We think that the suit should be heard by a district Judge instead of a trial Judge. Because better if a more seasoned hand hears it," the court said.


Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 03:43 PM IST