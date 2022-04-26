Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani remanded to five days in police custody in assault case

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was on Tuesday remanded to five days police custody by a local court of the Barpeta district of Assam, in connection with 'assaulting police officials'.

The court also rejected his bail petition.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukul Chetia remanded Mevani to police custody when he was produced in his court in the afternoon.

The Court also rejected his bail petition. — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2022

Mevani has been booked under IPC sections 294 (uttering obscene words in public), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assaulting a public servant in the execution of duty) and 354 (using criminal force to a woman intending to outrage her modesty).

He was arrested in this case on Monday soon after he was released on bail in another case in Kokrajhar district.

Mevani, an Independent MLA backed by the Congress, was first arrested on April 19 from Palanpur town in Gujarat, and was brought to Kokrajhar for tweeting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is alleged that he assaulted the woman officer when she was accompanying him from Guwahati airport to Kokrajhar along with senior police officers.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 05:55 PM IST