Gujarat contractor gets life in jail for murder in Palghar

Palghar: A court in Palghar sentenced a contractor from Vapi, in neighbouring Gujarat, to life imprisonment for murder.

Additional Sessions Judge DH Keluskar, in his order passed on May 20, held Nimesh Ashok Tanna guilty and also fined him Rs 11,000.

On January 15, 2018, Tanna crushed Pratik Patel to death with his car on Mumbai - Ahmedabad highway after a quarrel at a party earlier, an official said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 09:15 AM IST